Hader (2-3) allowed a walk and struck out three over two scoreless and hitless innings to earn the extra-inning win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

After starter Ronel Blanco was ejected for the alleged use of a foreign substance, this became a bit of a bullpen game for the Astros as they looked to protect a 1-0 lead. Ryan Pressly couldn't maintain the lead in the eighth inning, but Hader pitched well in the ninth and 10th, and he got the win after Victor Caratini delivered a walk-off hit as a pinch hitter. Hader's active 4.1-inning scoreless streak is his longest of the season. He's now at a 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB with five saves in six chances over 19 innings this season.