Hader earned a save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hader was called upon with two outs and a runner on first with Houston protecting a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. He got Anthony Rizzo to pop out to end the frame, then completed the save with a scoreless ninth despite allowing a leadoff single. It was just the second time this season Hader was asked to get more than three outs, though he kept his workload relatively light by throwing 14 of his 18 pitches for strikes. The veteran closer's 5.63 ERA so far is well below his career standard, but he has converted four of his five save chances and has 25 punchouts over 16 frames.