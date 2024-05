Hader (1-3) allowed a solo home run and struck out one to take the loss Sunday against the Mariners.

Hader entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4. He retired the first batter he faced but then served up the go-ahead homer to Cal Raleigh. Hader had turned in three consecutive appearances without giving up an earned run prior to Sunday, though he's now been charged with at least one run in six of his 15 appearances.