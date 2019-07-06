Hader walked a batter and earned a strikeout in 1.1 innings during a hold in a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The Brewers turned to Hader in the bottom of the seventh while holding a 2-1 lead. Hader recorded the final out of that frame and then made it through the eighth without allowing a hit. The Brewers scored four runs in their top of the eighth, so with a five-run lead, they elected to go with a different pitcher in a non-save situation for the ninth. That decision proved to be costly because the Pirates forced extra innings, but Hader is still 1-3 with 20 saves, 2.09 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 43 innings this season.