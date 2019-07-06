Brewers' Josh Hader: Earns fourth hold
Hader walked a batter and earned a strikeout in 1.1 innings during a hold in a 7-6 victory against the Pirates on Friday.
The Brewers turned to Hader in the bottom of the seventh while holding a 2-1 lead. Hader recorded the final out of that frame and then made it through the eighth without allowing a hit. The Brewers scored four runs in their top of the eighth, so with a five-run lead, they elected to go with a different pitcher in a non-save situation for the ninth. That decision proved to be costly because the Pirates forced extra innings, but Hader is still 1-3 with 20 saves, 2.09 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 43 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...