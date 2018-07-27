Brewers' Josh Hader: Picks up third win
Hader picked up his third win of the season in Thursday's victory over the Giants.
Hader tossed 1.1 perfect innings and punched out two batters, which raises his strikeout total on the season to a whopping 96. Since giving up two home runs against the Marlins in a July 9 outing, Hader has tossed 5.1 scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and posting an 11:0 K:BB.
