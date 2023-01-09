VanMeter and the Brewers agreed Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 27-year-old will compete for an Opening Day roster spot with Milwaukee and could serve as a lefty-hitting utility man off the bench if he's able to impress during camp. VanMeter owns a lowly .282 wOBA over 841 career plate appearances in the majors, but he's walked at a healthy 10.5 percent clip and has flashed some pop during his time at the Triple-A level.