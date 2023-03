VanMeter (lower leg) started at second base and struck out in all three of his plate appearances in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cubs in Cactus League play.

VanMeter was back in action for the first time since Tuesday after lower left leg tightness kept him sidelined for a few days. The 28-year-old is competing for a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster as a utility man, but he hasn't helped his case by slashing .182/.333/.364 over seven games in the Cactus League thus far.