VanMeter was scratched from the Brewers' Cactus League lineup Thursday due to lower left leg tendinitis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Andruw Monasterio will get the start at second base instead. This doesn't seem like a serious injury for VanMeter, but he is in Brewers camp this spring as a non-roster invitee and an extended absence from exhibition action will damage his opportunity to make a good impression.