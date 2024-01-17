VanMeter signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

VanMeter, 28, spent the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization, putting up a .762 OPS with six homers in 46 games. The utility player has slashed .206/.293/.347 over parts of four big-league seasons and looks destined for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start 2024.