Manager Craig Counsell said Cain (quadriceps) will be activated this week during the four-game series at Philadelphia, which begins Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Counsell said the same for Christian Yelich (back), though the skipper didn't specify which day either player may be activated. Cain has been sidelined since April 13 with the quadriceps strain, but Milwaukee's outfield is nearing a return to full strength.