Brewers' Nick Franklin: Will work at catcher
Franklin will start seeing action at catcher with Double-A Biloxi, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Franklin was originally expected to be headed for Triple-A Colorado Springs, but will instead move down a level for the catching experiment. Positional versatility was already the 27-year-old's best attribute and catcher could further add to that, but his career slash line of .214/.285/.360 in 921 major-league appearances is a significant limiting factor in his value beyond providing organizational depth.
