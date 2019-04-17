Pirates' Nick Franklin: Beginning rehab stint
Franklin (quad) will play his first rehab game for High-A Bradenton on Wednesday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Franklin missed all of spring training after straining his quad early in camp. Upon completion of his rehab, he should return to Triple-A Indianapolis and serve as organizational depth.
