Brewers' Nick Franklin: Shifts rehab to High-A
Franklin (quadriceps) moved his rehab assignment to High-A Carolina on Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with two walks in the affiliate's 10-9 win over Down East.
Making the fourth appearance of his minor-league assignment, Franklin started at second base and played seven innings in the field before departing. Franklin, who has been on the 60-day disabled list since early May with the injury, will likely require at least a few more games in the minors before the Brewers reinstate him. If Franklin is included among the team's September callups, he'll likely be limited to a bit role off the bench.
