The Pirates reassigned Franklin (hamstring) to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Franklin picked up a right hamstring injury early in camp and never played in any Grapefruit League games, ruining his slim chances of breaking camp with the big club. Unless he demonstrates some meaningful progress over the next week or two, he'll likely open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis.

