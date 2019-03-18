Pirates' Nick Franklin: Dispatched to minors
The Pirates reassigned Franklin (hamstring) to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Franklin picked up a right hamstring injury early in camp and never played in any Grapefruit League games, ruining his slim chances of breaking camp with the big club. Unless he demonstrates some meaningful progress over the next week or two, he'll likely open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis.
More News
-
Pirates' Nick Franklin: Injury not helping chances•
-
Pirates' Nick Franklin: Lands NRI deal with Pirates•
-
Brewers' Nick Franklin: Activated and outrighted•
-
Brewers' Nick Franklin: Shifts rehab to High-A•
-
Brewers' Nick Franklin: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Brewers' Nick Franklin: Transferred to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...