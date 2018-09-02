The Brewers activated Franklin (quadriceps) from the 60-day disabled list Sunday and outrighted him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Franklin, who was in the midst of a rehab assignment at High-A Carolina, had been sidelined since early May with the right quad strain. The utility man appears to be fully healthy at this point, but the Brewers don't have much of a need for Franklin with Tyler Saladino and Hernan Perez both capable of playing three infield spots and Jacob Nottingham on hand as the team's No. 3 catcher. Franklin will finish out the season in the Pacific Coast League before hitting free agency this winter, when he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.