Pirates' Nick Franklin: Lands NRI deal with Pirates
Franklin signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old spent time in the Brewers organization last season in an attempt to add the catcher position to his already expansive defensive toolset. However, he only appeared in three games behind the dish at the Double-A level. Then, when he finally got his chance to go to the majors, he injured his quad just four innings into his season debut and missed the rest of the season. Franklin will have a chance to crack the major-league roster out of spring training as a utility man, but he will need to outperform players like Pablo Reyes, Erik Gonzalez, Kevin Kramer and Kevin Newman during spring training to make that chance become reality.
