Pirates' Nick Franklin: Injury not helping chances
Franklin has yet to play in the Grapefruit League because of right hamstring tightness, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The non-roster invitee is fighting an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster. Although he's getting close to making his spring debut, Franklin will likely start the 2019 campaign in Triple-A.
