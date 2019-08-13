Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Sitting against lefty
Arcia is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
He has been out of the lineup for three of the last four games, but the Brewers have been facing a southpaw in all three games he has sat. Arcia is pretty bad against righties and lefties, but Hernan Perez, who is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth, has a career 89 wRC+ against lefties, which is pretty good compared to Arcia (73 wRC+).
