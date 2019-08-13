Arcia is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.

He has been out of the lineup for three of the last four games, but the Brewers have been facing a southpaw in all three games he has sat. Arcia is pretty bad against righties and lefties, but Hernan Perez, who is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth, has a career 89 wRC+ against lefties, which is pretty good compared to Arcia (73 wRC+).

