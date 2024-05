Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Hoskins' blast came in the seventh inning off reliever Andrew Kittredge, and it put the Brewers ahead for good. Over the last four games, Hoskins is 5-for-15 with three homers and eight RBI. The first baseman's surge has him up to nine long balls, 26 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and a .233/.338/.481 slash line through 36 contests overall.