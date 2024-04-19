Share Video

Link copied!

Megill was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list by the Brewers on Friday.

Megill has been sidelined for most of this month after suffering a concussion as a result of a fall when he fainted. He made two scoreless relief appearances on a rehab assignment and is now ready to rejoin the Brewers' relief corps. He could find himself back in the mix for saves in an unsettled bullpen.

