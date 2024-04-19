Megill was activated from the 7-day concussion injured list by the Brewers on Friday.
Megill has been sidelined for most of this month after suffering a concussion as a result of a fall when he fainted. He made two scoreless relief appearances on a rehab assignment and is now ready to rejoin the Brewers' relief corps. He could find himself back in the mix for saves in an unsettled bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Set for rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Manager not planning to name closer•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Back on active roster•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Moves to restricted list•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Placed on paternity leave•