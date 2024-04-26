Megill pitched a clean ninth inning Thursday to notch his first save of the year.
Megill and Joel Payamps flipped roles from Wednesday, when Megill had pitched a clean eighth inning and Payamps pitched the ninth and got the save despite allowing to fluky baserunners. It's uncertain who will get the next save opportunity. This tracks with how manager Pat Murphy said earlier in the year that he intended to "pass the Fireman's hat around" with the Brewers save chances once Devin Williams got hurt.
