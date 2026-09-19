Megill (3-3) blew the save but picked up the win in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Orioles, giving up two runs on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The Brewers took a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth but Megill couldn't make it stick, giving up a single and a double to begin the frame followed by back-to-back sacrifice flies, but the right-hander was still the pitcher of record when his team reclaimed the lead for good in the top of the 10th. It was Megill's first blown save since June 5 and just his third of the year in 31 chances, but he's fading to end the regular season, getting tagged for runs in three of seven September appearances while compiling a 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in 6.1 innings.