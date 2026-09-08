Megill earned a save against the Cubs on Monday, allowing one run on one hit over one inning.

Megill had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, which proved important when he served up a solo homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong with two outs. Megill managed to shrug that off and retire Seiya Suzuki to end the frame and collect his 27th save of the season. The right-hander did see the end of a 15-game stretch without allowing an earned run, but he has now logged 19 successful saves since his last blown save. Megill needs three more saves before the end of the campaign to tie the career-high mark of 30 he established last regular season.