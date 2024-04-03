Milwaukee placed Megill on the 7-day injured list Wednesday with a concussion.

Megill had appeared in both of the Brewers' first two games of the season, serving as the team's seventh-inning man in a pair of wins over the Mets while recording six outs and allowing no runs and striking out three. The Brewers have had high-leverage, late-inning opportunities available in both of their subsequent two games, and while Megill's lack of usage in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mets appeared to be the result of rest, his absence in Monday's 3-2 win over Minnesota was more surprising. The concussion likely explains why Megill wasn't available, with Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel relaying that the right-hander first fell victim to food poisoning in New York City over the weekend and was still battling symptoms upon his return to Milwaukee earlier this week, when he suffered a fainting episode at a retail store in which he hit his head on the ground. As a result of landing on the IL, Megill will be out through at least Saturday's game versus the Mariners. The Brewers called up J.B. Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville to replace Megill in the bullpen.