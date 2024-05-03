Megill earned the save Friday in a 3-1 win over the Cubs, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill's appeared in the Brewers' last two save chances -- he set down the four, five and six batters in the Cubs' order Friday after Joel Payamps faced the top of the lineup in the eighth. Megill and Payamps both figure to see their share of ninth-inning work with Devin Williams (back) likely out until the All-Star break. The 30-year-old Megill lowered his ERA to 1.17 with a 0.91 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through his first 7.2 innings this season.