Megill earned the save Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing a solo home run and no walks with two strikeouts across one inning.

Megill entered the contest with two runs of cushion and managed to secure his fifth save of the campaign despite allowing a solo homer to Connor Joe with two outs in the ninth. The 30-year-old is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances and has only allowed two runs in 10.2 innings this season.