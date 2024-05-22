Megill gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Marlins.

After blowing his first save of the season the night before, Megill bounced back and fired 11 of 14 pitches for strikes to get the job done, with five of his fastballs clocking in at 99 mph or higher. The right-hander sports a 1.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season, and with Devin Williams (back) just now beginning to toss a baseball, Megill figures to handle closing duties with Milwaukee for at least another couple months.