Megill (elbow) threw a perfect inning while striking out three Saturday against the White Sox.

Megill appeared in the seventh inning in a tied game. Megill was struck on the right elbow by a comebacker in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. X-rays came back negative, but he still needed a few days off. It looks like he's back to full speed and should step back into the closer mix despite appearing earlier in the game Saturday.