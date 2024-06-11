Megill earned a save against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Entering with a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning, Megill allowed a two-out single to Spencer Horwitz but retired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the next pitch to secure his 10th save of the season. Megill has posted four straight scoreless appearances and is now 10-for-11 in save chances this season. He owns a 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB and should continue to be the primary closer in Milwaukee until Devin Williams (back) returns from the injured list.