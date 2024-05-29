Manager Pat Murphy said after Tuesday's loss to the Cubs that Megill did not suffer a fracture on the line drive that hit his arm in the 10th inning, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

It remains unclear whether or not Megill will need to spend time on the injured list, but the 30-year-old reliever seems to have avoided the worst. The righty has been operating as Milwaukee's primary closer with Devin Williams (back) on the injured list, though the ninth inning may be given to Hoby Milner or Joel Payamps if Megill is forced to miss time.