After Toronto logged three straight hits off Hoby Milner to start the ninth, the Brewers turned to Megill to shut the door. He'd get off to a shaky start, allowing two inherited runs to score after a hit and a walk, though he'd ultimately settle in and close out the 5-3 victory. The 30-year-old Megill has now converted Milwaukee's last three save chances while allowing just one earned run in his last seven appearances. Megill's converted 11 of 12 save opportunities this year while working to a 1.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across 19 innings.