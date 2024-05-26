Megill recorded a one-out save in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Red Sox.

The Brewers were hoping to give Megill the night off, but they were forced to turn to him with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run in the batter's box. Megill surrendered an RBI single to the first batter he faced to let one inherited runner score, but he quickly rebounded with a strikeout to end it. Having converted each of the Brewers' last eight traditional saves, Megill is the clear closer in Milwaukee.