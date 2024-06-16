Megill notched a save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in one inning.

A trio of Milwaukee pitchers combined to shut out Cincinnati over eight innings before the ball was handed to Megill for the ninth. The right-hander didn't make things easy, issuing a walk and a run-scoring double before getting his first out, but he was ultimately able to slam the door for the save. Megill has been great in his first venture as a closer this season, going 12-for-13 in save tries while posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 20 innings. He appears to have a firm grasp on ninth-inning duties for the Brewers, at least until Devin Williams (back) is able to return from the injured list, potentially in the latter half of July.