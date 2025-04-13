Megill (0-1) took the loss and a blown save in Saturday's 5-4 defeat against the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in one-third of an inning.
Megill only managed to record one out, which came on Lourdes Gurriel's game-winning sacrifice fly, after he allowed five consecutive batters to reach safely. Megill hadn't allowed a run in 4.1 innings prior to Saturday, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out eight in that span. Despite the rough outing, the 31-year-old Megill figures to remain the primary ninth-inning option for the Brewers.
