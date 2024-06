Megill allowed a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out one and earning a save over the Reds.

Megill ran into trouble and nearly blew the save but Blake Perkins saved the day with a game-ended outfield assist. Megill allowed a run against the Reds on Saturday but still converted the save. He's converted seven straight saves since blowing a chance against the Marlins on May 20 and is now 13 for 14 this season. Megill owns a 26:7 K:BB and a 2.14 ERA through 21 innings.