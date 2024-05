Megill blew the save in Monday's loss to the Marlins. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks over one inning while striking out one.

Megill gathered the first two outs of the ninth inning on three pitches before yielding a single to Nick Gordon. Gordon promptly stole second and then was subsequently driven home via an Otto Lopez single to tie the game. This is Megill's first blown save of the season, so he should maintain his role as the Milwaukee closer.