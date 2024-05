Megill earned a save against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out three baters over one inning.

Megill gave up a two-out single to Jake Meyers but was otherwise dominant, recording all three of his outs via strikeout. He threw 12 of 16 pitches for strikes and recorded his fifth save over five appearances in March. Megill appears to be locked in as Milwaukee's closer, as no other Brewer has notched a save this month.