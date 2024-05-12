Megill allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Megill made things a little hairy by allowing two-out singles to Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt before getting Nolan Arenado to line out. The save was Megill's fourth of the season, all of which have come in his last five outings. The right-hander owns a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB while also earning three holds over 9.2 innings this season. Megill has been the committee leader for saves recently, and that should continue at least until Joel Payamps (bereavement) is back with the Brewers.