Megill picked up the save during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals, striking out one batter over a perfect ninth inning.

Megill had a save opportunity open up after Willy Adames gave the Brewers a one-run lead in the top of the ninth on a three-run home run and converted for his third save of the season. In each of his three save chances this season, Megill has turned in a perfect inning, and he's allowed just one run and two hits in 6.2 innings since being activated from the injured list on April 19.