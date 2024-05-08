Megill picked up the save during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals, striking out one batter over a perfect ninth inning.
Megill had a save opportunity open up after Willy Adames gave the Brewers a one-run lead in the top of the ninth on a three-run home run and converted for his third save of the season. In each of his three save chances this season, Megill has turned in a perfect inning, and he's allowed just one run and two hits in 6.2 innings since being activated from the injured list on April 19.
More News
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Nails down second save•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Nabs first save•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Back from concussion IL•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Set for rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Sidelined with concussion•
-
Brewers' Trevor Megill: Manager not planning to name closer•