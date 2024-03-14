Megill, Abner Uribe and Joel Payamps "seem to be the most obvious" candidates to replace the injured Devin Williams (back) as the Brewers' closer, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. However, manager Pat Murphy does not plan to name a closer anytime soon.

When asked Thursday about having a defined closer, Murphy replied, "I don't think that's important, especially not now." The skipper added that he's open to eventually naming a closer if a clear candidate emerges, but heading into the season it sounds like Murphy plans to use his high-leverage options at different points in the game, depending on the situation. Payamps, Uribe and Megill are all worthy of fantasy roster consideration, probably in that order of preference. Williams is expected to be sidelined for about three months with two stress fractures in his back, so there will be plenty of saves available in Milwaukee's bullpen in the first half.