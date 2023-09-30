The Brewers reinstated Megill (paternity) from the restricted list Saturday.

After moving Megill to the restricted list to give him extra time with his expanding family, the Brewers will get their flame-throwing reliever back a day later. After a rough start to the season, Megill has posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 16 innings since August 16, though the Brewers' immense bullpen depth has kept Megill from seeing many high-leverage opportunities. Clayton Andrews and Caleb Boushley were optioned to rookie ball in corresponding moves.