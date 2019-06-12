Lutz hit .295/.381/.554 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, 21 RBI, and a 16:44 BB:K in 160 plate appearances over his last 36 games with High-A Carolina.

Lutz is playing at the High-A level this season for the first time, and he owned a woeful .444 OPS after 19 games. The slow start was not all that surprising for someone 2.6 years younger on average than the rest of the players in the Carolina League, according to Baseball Reference, but he has turned things around in a big way since, putting up impressive numbers in each of the three slash categories. The 2017 competitive-balance round pick is one of the top prospects in the Brewers' organization.