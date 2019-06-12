Brewers' Tristen Lutz: Turns things around
Lutz hit .295/.381/.554 with seven home runs, 13 doubles, 21 RBI, and a 16:44 BB:K in 160 plate appearances over his last 36 games with High-A Carolina.
Lutz is playing at the High-A level this season for the first time, and he owned a woeful .444 OPS after 19 games. The slow start was not all that surprising for someone 2.6 years younger on average than the rest of the players in the Carolina League, according to Baseball Reference, but he has turned things around in a big way since, putting up impressive numbers in each of the three slash categories. The 2017 competitive-balance round pick is one of the top prospects in the Brewers' organization.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....