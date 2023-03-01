Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that Taylor (elbow) returned to Milwaukee to receive a PRP injection in his right elbow and is likely to miss the first month of the season, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Taylor is dealing with a right elbow sprain, and has not made quick progress in his recovery. The 29-year-old will begin the season on the injured list, and that could open up playing time for Brian Anderson in right along with non-roster invite Tyler Naquin. It's a big blow for the Brewers' depth, and also makes Taylor a player that fantasy managers should safely avoid in redraft leagues at this time.