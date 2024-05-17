Taylor went 0-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in center field and hitting leadoff, Taylor didn't have much success at the plate but took advantage in the eighth inning when he reached on a Bryson Stott error, swiping second base and coming around to score on a Harrison Bader single. Taylor has seen sporadic playing time of late as the Mets' fourth outfielder, and through 91 plate appearances on the season he's slashing .256/.278/.372 with two homers, four steals, 10 runs and 13 RBI.