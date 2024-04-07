Taylor will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Taylor will draw his fifth straight start Sunday, but he still doesn't look as though he'll be in store for a regular role with the Mets. Before Sunday, each of his prior three starts came while Brandon Nimmo was limited to designated-hitter duties or held out of the lineup as he managed a hamstring issue, but Nimmo is back in left field for the series finale in Cincinnati. The righty-hitting Taylor will stick in the lineup versus southpaw Andrew Abbott on Sunday while Starling Marte gets a day out of the field and occupies the DH spot, but Taylor's opportunities against right-handed pitching are still likely to be limited now that Nimmo is healthy again.