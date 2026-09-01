Taylor went 4-for-6 with a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Monday's 17-3 win over the Brewers.

Taylor may have been a bit overshadowed by Alex Bregman, who recorded his second three-homer game of the month, but he still posted a great line in the easy win. The veteran outfielder has been outstanding for the Cubs since coming over at the trade deadline, as he now has a .409/.460/.545 slash line across 18 games with his new team. Taylor even batted cleanup Monday against Milwaukee lefty starter Kyle Harrison, so he appears to be earning a prominent role in Chicago.