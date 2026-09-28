Taylor went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Taylor didn't start this contest, but he pinch ran for presumptive National League MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first inning and proceeded to come across twice for the Cubs. The 32-year-old outfielder fit in well with Chicago, posting a .351/.390/.500 slash line across 74 at-bats in 30 games with the team since coming over at the trade deadline. Taylor gives the Cubs a reliable veteran presence on the bench heading into the postseason, and his defensive prowess could get him off the pine frequently late in close contests.