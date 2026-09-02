Taylor went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Brewers.

Taylor followed up a three-RBI night with another two RBI in Tuesday's contest as the outfielder stayed hot at the plate. He's now batting .413 in 19 games with the Cubs, giving his new team a much needed boost beyond his strong defense. Taylor is particularly good against lefties, as he's sporting a .942 OPS in those matchups this year, but he's been solid against righties too, which has given his fantasy value a boost.