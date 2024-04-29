Taylor will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Taylor will draw a third consecutive start Monday, but he'll be relegated to a fourth- or fifth-outfielder role once Starling Marte (personal) returns from the bereavement list, perhaps as soon as Tuesday. The 30-year-old Taylor has done well with his part-time role in the Mets outfield so far this season, as he enters play Monday with a .294 average, two home runs and two stolen bases over 63 plate appearances.