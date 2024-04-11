Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Taylor recently completed a stretch of five consecutive starts, but his boost in playing time was a byproduct of the Mets facing a left-handed pitcher during that stretch in addition to Brandon Nimmo being limited by a hamstring injury. With Nimmo having since returned to his usual spot in left field and the Mets set to face a third consecutive right-handed starting pitcher Thursday, Taylor has now found himself on the bench for each of those contests.